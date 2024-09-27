Brady (NYSE:BRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

NYSE BRC opened at $76.04 on Wednesday. Brady has a 12 month low of $51.35 and a 12 month high of $76.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.94.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $343.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.74 million. Brady had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brady will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Russell Shaller sold 12,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $916,934.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,520,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Russell Shaller sold 12,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $916,934.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,520,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Andrew Gorman sold 8,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $647,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Brady by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,307,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,610,000 after acquiring an additional 32,437 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Brady by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,510,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,701,000 after purchasing an additional 24,786 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Brady by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 610,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,190,000 after purchasing an additional 106,219 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Brady by 23.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 560,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,631,000 after buying an additional 106,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 5.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 396,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,185,000 after buying an additional 19,830 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

