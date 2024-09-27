Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BRZE. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Braze from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Braze from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.18.

BRZE stock opened at $32.78 on Tuesday. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.96. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. Braze had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $145.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Braze’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Braze will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 3,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $151,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 206,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,104,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 3,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $151,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 206,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,104,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,381 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $56,786.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,937.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,465 shares of company stock worth $8,054,420 in the last quarter. 24.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,166,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,376,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

