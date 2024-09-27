Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 58.9% from the August 31st total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:BHFAO traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.44. 1,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,847. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.63.

Brighthouse Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. This is a positive change from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

