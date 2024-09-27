Brokerages Set Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Target Price at $74.08

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.83.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on Boston Properties from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Boston Properties from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Boston Properties Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BXP opened at $80.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $50.64 and a 52 week high of $83.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.76.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.49 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 321.31%.

Insider Activity at Boston Properties

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $1,621,248.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boston Properties news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,785 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $351,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $1,621,248.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 63,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

