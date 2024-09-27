Brokerages Set Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Price Target at $100.38

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EHC. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Encompass Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $97.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $57.55 and a 12 month high of $97.56.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $1,058,528.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,227 shares in the company, valued at $11,761,839.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

