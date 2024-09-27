Brokerages Set EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Target Price at $48.06

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on EPR Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised EPR Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EPR Properties

EPR Properties Stock Down 1.1 %

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

EPR opened at $48.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 11.12 and a quick ratio of 11.12. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $25,941.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,279.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $25,941.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at $253,279.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EPR Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,504,000 after acquiring an additional 109,144 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in EPR Properties by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,691,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,791 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 23.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,435,000 after purchasing an additional 222,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,139,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,106,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,454,000 after buying an additional 53,997 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EPR Properties

(Get Free Report

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.