Brokerages Set HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target at $35.55

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.55.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $7,013,373.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in HP by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 134,941 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 12,378 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $187,264,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in HP by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,208 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in HP by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672,097 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $50,313,000 after buying an additional 495,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in HP by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 293,388 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPQ stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. HP has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $39.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day moving average of $33.15. The company has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 266.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer maker to repurchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

