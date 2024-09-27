Brokerages Set Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Price Target at $85.00

Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.42.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRE. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 9.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth about $523,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,892,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 6.9% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,452,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,023,228,000 after acquiring an additional 874,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $81.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.75. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $84.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.19.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

