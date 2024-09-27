Brokerages Set Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Target Price at $4.18

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.18.

Several research analysts recently commented on TWKS shares. Baird R W cut Thoughtworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $3.40 to $4.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Thoughtworks from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.40 target price on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $4.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.16. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. Thoughtworks has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $5.20.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $251.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thoughtworks

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the second quarter worth $33,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Thoughtworks by 404.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 152,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 122,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 25.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 256,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 52,257 shares during the last quarter. 272 Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 29.4% during the second quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 1,423,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 323,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 32.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

