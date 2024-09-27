Brokerages Set WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Target Price at $5.29

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WW shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded WW International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $1.25 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of WW International from $2.10 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of WW International from $1.50 to $0.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on WW International from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other news, CEO Sima Sistani purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $48,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WW. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of WW International by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in WW International in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WW International in the first quarter valued at $185,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in WW International by 229.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 113,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 79,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of WW International by 159.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 260,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 160,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

WW stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40. WW International has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $67.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.73.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $202.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that WW International will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

