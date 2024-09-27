Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) PT Raised to $34.00

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.85% from the stock’s previous close.
Brookfield Renewable Price Performance
Shares of BEPC stock opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.01. Brookfield Renewable has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $32.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.82 and a beta of 1.18.
Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable
Brookfield Renewable Company Profile
Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Renewable
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.