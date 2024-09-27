CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD) and Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Head-To-Head Analysis

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Free Report) and CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eliem Therapeutics and CannaPharmaRX”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eliem Therapeutics N/A N/A -$35.12 million ($0.53) -9.43 CannaPharmaRX N/A N/A $3.69 million ($0.01) -1.00

Eliem Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CannaPharmaRX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

69.8% of Eliem Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Eliem Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of CannaPharmaRX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Eliem Therapeutics and CannaPharmaRX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eliem Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A CannaPharmaRX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Eliem Therapeutics has a beta of -0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CannaPharmaRX has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eliem Therapeutics and CannaPharmaRX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eliem Therapeutics N/A -47.03% -45.97% CannaPharmaRX N/A N/A -55.33%

Summary

CannaPharmaRX beats Eliem Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eliem Therapeutics

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in psychiatry, epilepsy, chronic pain, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About CannaPharmaRX

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. operates in the cannabis industry in Canada. It evaluates, negotiates, acquires, and develops various cannabis cultivation projects. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

