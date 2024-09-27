Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a growth of 537.8% from the August 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.9 days.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ENDTF traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$10.70. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The stock has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$8.06 and a 52 week high of C$10.75.

Get Canoe EIT Income Fund alerts:

Canoe EIT Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 17.05%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.