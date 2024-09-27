Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $62.00 price target on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EBAY. Daiwa America upgraded eBay to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.29.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $63.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. eBay has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $65.44. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,918.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,000.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,019,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 234,235 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $10,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of eBay by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,403 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of eBay by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 962,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $41,970,000 after purchasing an additional 22,337 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

