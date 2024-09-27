CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Short Interest Up 1,481.4% in September

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, a growth of 1,481.4% from the August 31st total of 275,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 79.9 days.

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ACDSF opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $2.31.

About CapitaLand Ascendas REIT

See Also

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (CLAR) is Singapore's first and largest listed business space and industrial real estate investment trust. It was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in November 2002. CLAR has since grown to be a global REIT anchored in Singapore, with a strong focus on tech and logistics properties in developed markets.

