CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Short Interest Up 1,481.4% in September

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, a growth of 1,481.4% from the August 31st total of 275,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 79.9 days.
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ACDSF opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $2.31.
About CapitaLand Ascendas REIT
