Card Factory (LON:CARD) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Card Factory (LON:CARD – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 185 ($2.48) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Card Factory in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 154 ($2.06) price target for the company.

LON CARD opened at GBX 105 ($1.41) on Tuesday. Card Factory has a twelve month low of GBX 88.10 ($1.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 144.25 ($1.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £364.99 million, a PE ratio of 750.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 122.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 105.93.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Card Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,571.43%.

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.

