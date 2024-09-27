Card Factory (LON:CARD) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Card Factory (LON:CARD – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 185 ($2.48) price target on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Card Factory in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 154 ($2.06) price target for the company.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CARD
Card Factory Price Performance
Card Factory Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Card Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,571.43%.
Card Factory Company Profile
Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Card Factory
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Card Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Card Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.