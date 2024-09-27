Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Short Interest Update

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CZMWY traded up $4.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,777. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.41. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a one year low of $61.35 and a one year high of $134.60.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmology and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmology segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases, such as ametropia (refraction), cataracts, glaucoma, and renital disorders.

