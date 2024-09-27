Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Short Interest Update

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CZMWY traded up $4.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,777. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.41. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a one year low of $61.35 and a one year high of $134.60.
Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile
