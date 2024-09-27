Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Given New $23.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Cowen from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLBT. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cellebrite DI from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Shares of Cellebrite DI stock opened at $17.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average of $12.79. Cellebrite DI has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.94 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 5,902.06% and a negative net margin of 28.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,086,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,446,000 after purchasing an additional 514,858 shares during the period. Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 3,240,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,063,000 after buying an additional 44,520 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 26.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,062,000 after buying an additional 612,787 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 23.5% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,841,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,401,000 after buying an additional 350,140 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,535,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,352,000 after acquiring an additional 786,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

