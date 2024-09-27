Central Securities Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Short Interest Update

Central Securities Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 193.8% from the August 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Central Securities Price Performance

Central Securities stock remained flat at $45.80 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 23,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,191. Central Securities has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $46.20.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

