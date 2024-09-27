CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIB. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CGI to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC downgraded CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CGI from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company.

Get CGI alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CGI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CGI Stock Up 2.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in CGI by 3,776.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 699,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,381,000 after buying an additional 681,747 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of CGI by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,156,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,181,000 after acquiring an additional 493,145 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CGI by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 735,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,818,000 after acquiring an additional 258,651 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CGI by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 369,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,566,000 after purchasing an additional 198,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in CGI by 9,135.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 126,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,011,000 after purchasing an additional 125,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

GIB stock opened at $116.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CGI has a twelve month low of $93.07 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.71.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.40. CGI had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Research analysts expect that CGI will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.