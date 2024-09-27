Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 366.0% from the August 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 41.19%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Cuts Dividend

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.0202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 18.12%. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

