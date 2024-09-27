Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CHD. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.25.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $102.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,179.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

