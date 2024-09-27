Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.170-4.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.2 billion-$10.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.3 billion. Cintas also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.17-4.25 EPS.

CTAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cintas from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $850.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Cintas from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $197.30.

Cintas stock opened at $207.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.74. Cintas has a 52 week low of $118.68 and a 52 week high of $211.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.28 and a 200-day moving average of $183.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

