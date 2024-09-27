Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Short Interest Up 307.1% in September

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 307.1% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Clicks Group Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS CLCGY opened at $47.15 on Friday. Clicks Group has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.69.

Get Clicks Group alerts:

Clicks Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health, wellness, and beauty retailer in South Africa and internationally. It operates through two segments: Retail and Distribution. The company retails pharmacy, health, and beauty through stores, and in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks brand name.

Receive News & Ratings for Clicks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clicks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.