Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Short Interest Update

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cochlear Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CHEOY traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.40. 1,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,852. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.26. Cochlear has a 1 year low of $76.12 and a 1 year high of $115.85.

Cochlear Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1424 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This is an increase from Cochlear’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cochlear to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

