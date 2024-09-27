Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Short Interest Update

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Cochlear Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CHEOY traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.40. 1,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,852. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.26. Cochlear has a 1 year low of $76.12 and a 1 year high of $115.85.
Cochlear Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1424 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This is an increase from Cochlear’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHEOY
About Cochlear
Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cochlear
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Can Costco Stock Hit New Highs as Interest Rates Drop?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- These 3 Stocks Show How to Navigate Declining Consumer Confidence
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MicroStrategy’s Returns Are 3X Higher Than Bitcoin: Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.