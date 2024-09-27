Coeur Mining, Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Coeur Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year. The consensus estimate for Coeur Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

CDE has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Coeur Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Coeur Mining Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE CDE opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $7.72.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $222.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.18 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 6.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,624,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,616,000 after buying an additional 2,345,791 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,854,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,352 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,087,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,445,000 after purchasing an additional 84,920 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth about $41,587,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 248.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,463,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606,711 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

