Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $31.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $28.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.42.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average of $21.06.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $472.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.01 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 15.94%. Columbia Banking System’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.80%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 23,158.8% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

