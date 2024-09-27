Comcast Holdings Corp. Announces Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:CCZ)

Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0121 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st.
Comcast Price Performance
Comcast stock opened at $58.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.15. Comcast has a twelve month low of $52.81 and a twelve month high of $66.80.
About Comcast
