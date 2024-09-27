Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Comerica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Comerica from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Comerica from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Comerica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.24.

CMA opened at $59.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comerica has a 1 year low of $37.40 and a 1 year high of $61.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.23.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.79 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comerica will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.46%.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,545 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $146,362.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,104.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in Comerica by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 19.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Comerica by 0.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 22.4% during the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Comerica by 39.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

