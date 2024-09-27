Comparing America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) and Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY)

Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Free Report) and America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Zhongsheng Group and America’s Car-Mart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Zhongsheng Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhongsheng Group N/A N/A N/A America’s Car-Mart -2.66% -7.75% -2.45%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zhongsheng Group and America’s Car-Mart”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhongsheng Group N/A N/A N/A $5.36 2.15 America’s Car-Mart $1.37 billion 0.20 -$31.39 million ($4.95) -8.84

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Zhongsheng Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than America’s Car-Mart. America’s Car-Mart is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zhongsheng Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.0% of Zhongsheng Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of America’s Car-Mart shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of America’s Car-Mart shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Zhongsheng Group and America’s Car-Mart, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhongsheng Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 America’s Car-Mart 1 2 0 0 1.67

America’s Car-Mart has a consensus price target of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.86%. Given America’s Car-Mart’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe America’s Car-Mart is more favorable than Zhongsheng Group.

Summary

Zhongsheng Group beats America’s Car-Mart on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zhongsheng Group

(Get Free Report)

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, BMW, Audi, Jaguar Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota, Honda, and Nissan. It also provides spare parts, automobile accessories, repair and maintenance services, detailing services, and other automobile-related products and services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Dalian, the People's Republic of China.

About America’s Car-Mart

(Get Free Report)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer for the used car market in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Zhongsheng Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhongsheng Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.