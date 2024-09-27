Comparing Murano Global Investments (NASDAQ:MRNO) & Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR)

Murano Global Investments (NASDAQ:MRNO – Get Free Report) and Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Murano Global Investments and Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murano Global Investments N/A N/A N/A Xenia Hotels & Resorts 2.24% 1.72% 0.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Murano Global Investments and Xenia Hotels & Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murano Global Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A Xenia Hotels & Resorts 1 2 3 0 2.33

Volatility and Risk

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus target price of $15.30, indicating a potential upside of 1.46%. Given Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Xenia Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Murano Global Investments.

Murano Global Investments has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.8% of Murano Global Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.2% of Murano Global Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Murano Global Investments and Xenia Hotels & Resorts”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murano Global Investments $446.80 million 0.26 -$8.71 million N/A N/A Xenia Hotels & Resorts $1.03 billion 1.50 $19.14 million $0.19 79.37

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Murano Global Investments.

Summary

Xenia Hotels & Resorts beats Murano Global Investments on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Murano Global Investments

HCM Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. HCM Acquisition Corp is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states. Xenia’s hotels are in the luxury and upper upscale segments, and are operated and/or licensed by industry leaders such as Marriott, Hyatt, Kimpton, Fairmont, Loews, Hilton, The Kessler Collection, and Davidson.

