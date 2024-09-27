Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of CHCI stock opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

