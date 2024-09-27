Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2024

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXCGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS.

Concentrix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.67. Concentrix has a 52 week low of $51.02 and a 52 week high of $106.10.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.333 dividend. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is 28.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Concentrix from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Concentrix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Concentrix from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Concentrix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNXC

Insider Transactions at Concentrix

In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $29,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,674.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Read More

Earnings History for Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.