Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ CNXC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.67. Concentrix has a 52 week low of $51.02 and a 52 week high of $106.10.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.333 dividend. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is 28.01%.
In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $29,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,674.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.
