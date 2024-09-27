Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS.

Concentrix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.67. Concentrix has a 52 week low of $51.02 and a 52 week high of $106.10.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.333 dividend. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is 28.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Concentrix from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Concentrix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Concentrix from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Concentrix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNXC

Insider Transactions at Concentrix

In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $29,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,674.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.