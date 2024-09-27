Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Coverage Initiated at Macquarie

Research analysts at Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.24% from the stock’s current price.

CORZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Core Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.18.

CORZ stock opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26. Core Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The firm had revenue of $141.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.58 million. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Core Scientific will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten purchased 5,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,603.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 285,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,766,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,618.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten bought 5,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,603.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 285,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,761 shares of company stock valued at $127,080. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $21,973,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,513,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,239,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,047,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

