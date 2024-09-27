Critical Analysis: MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) and Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS)

Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS – Get Free Report) and MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.2% of MultiPlan shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of MultiPlan shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eqonex and MultiPlan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eqonex N/A N/A N/A MultiPlan -122.73% -8.90% -1.78%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eqonex $5.30 million N/A -$75.00 million N/A N/A MultiPlan $961.52 million 0.13 -$91.70 million ($0.98) -8.13

This table compares Eqonex and MultiPlan”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Eqonex has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MultiPlan.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Eqonex and MultiPlan, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eqonex 0 0 0 0 N/A MultiPlan 0 2 0 0 2.00

MultiPlan has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential downside of 30.99%. Given MultiPlan’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MultiPlan is more favorable than Eqonex.

About Eqonex

Eqonex Limited operates as a digital assets financial services company. It operates through three divisions: Custody, Asset Management, and Brokerage. The company provides Digivault, a custody solution; Bletchley Park, a digital asset investment solution for institutional and professional investors; and EQONEX Investment products that issues securitized products. It also operates an over-the-counter brokerage, and borrowing and lending services, as well as structured products. The company was formerly known as Diginex Limited and changed its name to Eqonex Limited in October 2021. Eqonex Limited is headquartered in Singapore.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services. It provides payment and revenue integrity services, such as identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim, as well as services to identify and help restore and preserve underpaid premium dollars. In addition, the company offers data and decision science services including a suite of solutions that apply modern methods of data science to produce descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive analytics that drive optimized benefit plan design, support decision-making, improve clinical outcomes, and reduce the total cost of care; and business-to-business healthcare payments and other services. It serves national and regional insurance companies, Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, provider-sponsored and independent health plans, TPAs, self-insured health plans, property and casualty insurers, bill review companies, and other companies involved in the claim adjudication process. MultiPlan Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

