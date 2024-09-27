Critical Comparison: Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) & Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW)

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) and Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Manitowoc and Wabash National, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manitowoc 2 4 0 0 1.67 Wabash National 0 2 0 0 2.00

Manitowoc currently has a consensus price target of $13.22, indicating a potential upside of 35.97%. Wabash National has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.47%. Given Manitowoc’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Manitowoc is more favorable than Wabash National.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Manitowoc has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wabash National has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Manitowoc and Wabash National”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manitowoc $2.17 billion 0.16 $39.20 million $0.75 12.96 Wabash National $2.54 billion 0.33 $231.25 million $4.16 4.54

Wabash National has higher revenue and earnings than Manitowoc. Wabash National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manitowoc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Manitowoc pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Wabash National pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Manitowoc pays out 10.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wabash National pays out 7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wabash National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Manitowoc and Wabash National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manitowoc 0.40% 4.28% 1.46% Wabash National 6.66% 28.24% 11.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.7% of Manitowoc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of Wabash National shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Manitowoc shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Wabash National shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wabash National beats Manitowoc on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand. The company also provides aftermarket services, such as sale of parts and accessories, field service work, routine maintenance services, technical support, erection and decommissioning services, crane and component remanufacturing, training, and telematics services. Its crane products are used in various applications, including energy production/distribution and utilities; petrochemical and industrial; infrastructure, such as road, bridge, and airport construction; and commercial and residential construction. The company serves a range of customers, including dealers, rental companies, contractors, and government entities in the petrochemical, industrial, commercial construction, power and utilities, infrastructure, and residential construction end markets. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products. The Parts & Services segment provides aftermarket parts and services; steel flatbed bodies, truck body mounting, shelving for package delivery, partitions, roof racks, hitches, liftgates, thermal solutions, and others; truck body repair parts; and door repair and replacement, collision repair, and basic maintenance services. It also develops and scales a digital marketplace for the transportation and logistics distribution industry; operates a parts and services distribution platform; and stainless steel storage tanks and silos, mixers, and processors for the dairy, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, chemical, craft brewing, and biotech markets; trailers as a service; and composite products, including truck bodies, overhead doors, and other industrial application products, as well as used trailers. The company offers its products under the Wabash, DuraPlate, DuraPlateHD, DuraPlate AeroSkirt, and AeroSkirt CX brands, as well as EcoNex brand. It serves its products to truckload common carriers, leasing companies, private fleet carriers, less-than-truckload common carriers, and package carriers. Wabash National Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana.

