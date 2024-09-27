Critical Contrast: Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) versus Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG)

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) and Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Mizuho Financial Group and Kasikornbank Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mizuho Financial Group 6.38% 6.64% 0.24% Kasikornbank Public N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mizuho Financial Group and Kasikornbank Public, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mizuho Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Kasikornbank Public 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Mizuho Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Kasikornbank Public shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Mizuho Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mizuho Financial Group and Kasikornbank Public”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mizuho Financial Group $3,201.44 billion 0.02 $6.30 billion $0.30 13.80 Kasikornbank Public N/A N/A N/A $76.40 0.24

Mizuho Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kasikornbank Public. Kasikornbank Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mizuho Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mizuho Financial Group beats Kasikornbank Public on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments. The company provides deposit products; syndicated, housing, and card loans; business matching services; and advisory services related to overseas expansions, and mergers and acquisitions-related services. It also offers consulting services, including asset management and asset succession; payroll services; and sells lottery tickets issued by prefectures and ordinance-designated cities. In addition, it offers fund management, underwriting of equity and bonds, risk hedging products, etc. for corporate customers; solutions based on capital management, business strategy, and financial strategy; real estate services; advisory services and solutions, such as advice on proposals on various investment products to financial institutions; and financial services that include funding support and public bonds underwriting. Further, the company offers corporate finance and transaction banking srvices; sales and trading services; investment products; pension funds; and ALM and investment services, including stable capital raising and balance sheet management, as well as management of fixed income, equity, and other securities portfolios. Additionally, the company provides online banking, cash management solutions, currency transaction, trade finance, custody, yen correspondence settlement, and research and consulting services; trust, securitization and structured finance, and stock transfers; and private banking and information technology-related services. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Kasikornbank Public

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; health, accident, travel, retire, loan, save and invest, life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and digital banking services. It also offers various products and services for corporate customers, such as current, savings, special savings deposit, and fixed deposit accounts, as well as collection, payment, liquidity management, and online merchant solutions; international trade solutions comprising import and export, global money transfer, guarantee, and trade finance solutions; working capital loans, term loans, special loans, and letters of guarantee; life, non-life, and group insurance products; and electronic service solutions, cash management solutions, foreign exchange and derivatives, corporate finance, securities, investment, and business card services, as well as syndicated loans and value chain solutions. Further, it offers auto and equipment leasing, venture capital management, asset management, and fund management services. Kasikornbank Public Company Limited was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

