Critical Contrast: Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHON) vs. Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN)

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) and Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Summit Hotel Properties and Sotherly Hotels, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Hotel Properties 0 1 0 0 2.00 Sotherly Hotels 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Hotel Properties 3.23% 1.76% 0.81% Sotherly Hotels N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

This table compares Summit Hotel Properties and Sotherly Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Summit Hotel Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Sotherly Hotels pays an annual dividend of $2.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.1%. Summit Hotel Properties pays out -133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Summit Hotel Properties and Sotherly Hotels”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Hotel Properties $741.30 million 1.01 -$12.11 million ($0.24) -28.85 Sotherly Hotels $178.57 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sotherly Hotels has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Summit Hotel Properties.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.5% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Summit Hotel Properties beats Sotherly Hotels on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in ten hotel properties, comprising 2,786 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide and Hyatt Hotels Corporation brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

