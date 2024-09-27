CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $326.50.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $281.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 531.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $160.67 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.60.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at $329,172,858.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total value of $5,703,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 824,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,382,009.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,172,858.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,962 shares of company stock valued at $34,477,948 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

