Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Short Interest Down 57.1% in September

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,400 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the August 31st total of 770,500 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Crown ElectroKinetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRKN opened at $1.25 on Friday. Crown ElectroKinetics has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $104.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.77.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($5.89) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films in the United States. It offers DynamicTint technology, which allows transition between clear and dark in seconds that can be applied to a wide array of windows including commercial buildings, automotive sunroofs, and residential skylight, and windows.

