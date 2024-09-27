Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 847.6% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Danske Bank A/S Stock Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:DNKEY opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. Danske Bank A/S has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The company has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 41.10%. Analysts anticipate that Danske Bank A/S will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Danske Bank A/S Increases Dividend

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.391 per share. This is an increase from Danske Bank A/S’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. Danske Bank A/S’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.

