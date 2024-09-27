Desjardins Increases Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target to C$26.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Savaria’s FY2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Savaria has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.79.

Get Savaria alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Savaria

Savaria Price Performance

Savaria stock opened at C$21.73 on Monday. Savaria has a 52-week low of C$12.21 and a 52-week high of C$22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$19.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.16. The company has a market cap of C$1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$221.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$213.08 million. Savaria had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Savaria will post 1.1890411 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Savaria Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Savaria’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Savaria’s payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Sylvain Aubry sold 20,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total value of C$415,041.50. In related news, Senior Officer Sylvain Aubry sold 20,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total transaction of C$415,041.50. Also, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.84, for a total value of C$521,000.00. Company insiders own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

About Savaria

(Get Free Report)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.