Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the August 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 338,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Disco Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSCSY traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.79. 52,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,084. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.46. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 1.12. Disco has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $42.93.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Disco had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $531.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.35 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Disco will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Disco

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.

