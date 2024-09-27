DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Short Interest Down 96.9% in September

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the August 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DNB Bank ASA Price Performance

Shares of DNBBY stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $20.61. 37,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,764. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. DNB Bank ASA has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $21.58.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for individual and business customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings, current, and pension accounts; fixed rate and security deposits; home and cabin mortgages, car and consumer loans, business loans, and refinancing; car, house, home contents, travel, personal, and non-life insurance product; payment services; and online and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

