Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Melius Research

Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DLTR. Loop Capital downgraded Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.40.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $72.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.71 and a 200-day moving average of $107.97. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.02. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $60.81 and a 1 year high of $151.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,616.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Dorsal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $35,512,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,356,000 after purchasing an additional 73,588 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Dollar Tree by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,826,000 after purchasing an additional 70,478 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,197,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,224,000 after buying an additional 1,566,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

