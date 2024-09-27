Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,100 shares, an increase of 3,403.3% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 175.2 days.

Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance

Shares of DMPZF stock opened at C$3.92 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1 year low of C$3.92 and a 1 year high of C$4.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.20.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

