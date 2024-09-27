Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,100 shares, an increase of 3,403.3% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 175.2 days.
Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance
Shares of DMPZF stock opened at C$3.92 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1 year low of C$3.92 and a 1 year high of C$4.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.20.
About Domino’s Pizza Group
