Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Stock Price Down 4.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.1% during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now has a $8.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00. Ecopetrol traded as low as $8.92 and last traded at $8.94. Approximately 425,541 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,954,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Ecopetrol from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $8.83.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.20.
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.
