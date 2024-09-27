Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) General Counsel Sells $1,418,500.00 in Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) General Counsel John R. Moore sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,418,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,259.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of EWTX opened at $25.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 0.15. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.37.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWTX. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $162,502,000. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,263,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 5,840,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,017,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,667,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,179,000 after buying an additional 1,818,181 shares during the last quarter.
Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.
