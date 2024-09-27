Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 12,500.0% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Elemental Altus Royalties Stock Performance
ELEMF stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. Elemental Altus Royalties has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82.
About Elemental Altus Royalties
