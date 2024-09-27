EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $120.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of EnerSys to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnerSys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.00.

EnerSys Price Performance

ENS opened at $101.56 on Monday. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $83.27 and a 52-week high of $112.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $852.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.52 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 7.73%. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $50,435.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,442.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other EnerSys news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,140 shares in the company, valued at $24,414,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $50,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,442.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,700 shares of company stock worth $2,271,843 in the last 90 days. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,262,000 after purchasing an additional 60,021 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 867.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,576 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at about $893,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in EnerSys by 2,444.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 47,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,881 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in EnerSys by 354.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 50,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

